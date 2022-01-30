No flag thrown for post-pick hit on Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

After Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an end-zone interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s unofficial road game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner dipped his helmet and took a shot at Stafford, who was basically standing there, not trying to make a tackle.

No flag was thrown.

The quarterback is a defenseless player in that situation. He should not be struck with a helmet or in the head or neck area. The officials failed to call it. In so doing, they failed to protect Stafford.

Making this one worse is that 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam (a former Ram) had properly screened Stafford from chasing safety Jimmie Ward, without taking a shot at Stafford. Then, after Stafford was clearly not pursuing anything, he got blasted by Warner.

Warner undoubtedly will be fined for the hit. It will be interesting to see whether Warner actually draws a one-game suspension. At a time when the NFL seems to be determined to protect quarterbacks, Warner’s hit on Stafford was not just illegal and but also dirty.