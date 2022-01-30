No taunting fine for Ndamukong Suh

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2022, 10:19 AM EST
Last Sunday, Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh drew a flag for taunting, even though he wasn’t taunting. The league office has agreed that he wasn’t taunting.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Suh wasn’t fined for the taunting foul that was called after he confronted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who seemed to kick at Suh. Suh’s words seemed to be an objection to the apparent kick, not a taunt during or after a big play.

Although the powers-that-be opted to apply common sense to the situation, the outcome underscores the problem with the taunting rule and its application. Not every post-play interaction between players is a taunt.

It’s an emotional sport. While it’s reasonable to expect players to shut off the physical manifestation of those emotions at the whistle, it’s unrealistic to expect players to behave like robots with their batteries removed between whistle and snap.

Hopefully, the decision not to fine Suh becomes an implicit concession by the league that the current approach doesn’t work. Maybe the league will reconsider the current taunting rules and fashion something more realistic for 2022.

  1. A lot of wrongs in the way penalties and fines work in the NFL . Tyreek Hill was fined $12,875 for using pom-poms to celebrate a touchdown, Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for choking Cardinals OT DJ Humphreys. My 5 year old granddaughter could make better more fair judgments.

  3. I have always wanted the league to enforce a penalty during the play. Example if someone like Tyreek Hill or any other player taunts before the endzone the score should not count. A penalty is a penalty before the score. Be it a hold or a face mask or pass interference, these all get called back. Replay the down that’s the way to make it even and correct the rule. Just my opinion

  5. Yeah, there were a few bad calls in that game. They mostly went against the Bucs and killed two drives in the process.

  6. Stafford should have been slapped with a fine. He’s like the sneaky sibling who incites and intimidates, then plays innocent. Only this time he was caught red handed on camera going the deed. Staffie being a bad boy again.

