No Tom Brady fine for his interaction with Shawn Hochuli

Getty Images

In what will be, unless it won’t be, Tom Brady‘s final game, he drew the first unsportsmanlike conduct foul of his 22-year career. That penalty won’t be accompanied by a financial sanction.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brady wasn’t fined for his interaction with referee Shawn Hochuli, after Brady complained about Hochuli’s failure to flag Rams linebacker Von Miller for roughing the passer.

After the game, Hochuli said Brady “got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language.” Brady later swore that he didn’t swear.

It wouldn’t have been Brady’s first monetary slap on the wrist. Nine years ago, Brady was fined $10,000 for sliding spikes up into Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Miller, per the same source, wasn’t fined for roughing the passer. His helmet caught Brady in the chin and bloodied his mouth.