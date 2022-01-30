Odell Beckham Jr.: Everything about this place is right

Getty Images

A few months ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was a receiver with the Browns. He and Cleveland’s offense were largely ineffective.

Then Beckham effectively forced his way out of Ohio. He elected to sign with the Rams, who he’s said made him feel wanted. And now Beckham will suit up for L.A. in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

After Los Angeles’ 20-17 victory over San Francisco in the NFC Championship game, Beckham spoke highly of defensive back Jalen Ramsey and edge rusher Von Miller — who both encouraged Beckham to come to L.A. But even with his arrival, things have clearly worked well for the receiver for him to be an integral part of the offense.

Beckham caught nine passes for 113 yards in Sunday’s contest. He had four catches for 54 yards with a touchdown in the Wild Card round and six receptions for 69 yards last week.

All this after he had 27 catches for 305 yards with five TDs in eight regular-season games.

Why has it worked out so well in Los Angeles? Beckham started out by saying it’s been everything — from head coach Sean McVay, to quarterback Matthew Stafford, to receiver Cooper Kupp.

“Being integrated into the plan,” Beckham said. “Taking me in, pushing me for excellence, the weight room — everything about this place is right and it’s done right. And it’s just been an incredible opportunity. And I feel like I’m just trying to make the most of it. And here we are playing in the Super Bowl, one game away from our dreams.”

Beckham later added that the Rams have made everything “seamless” for him.

“With the meetings, the extra work, just helping me to be prepared so I can go out there and play fast,” Beckham said. “You know, the very first game we played San Francisco at San Francisco. The first play of the game, the ball was thrown my way and it’s just been — they’ve instilled confidence into me. And I’m at a loss for words. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”