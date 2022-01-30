Patrick Mahomes: You can’t go up 21-3 and lose, that’s on me

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2022, 8:11 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was a tale of two halves for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was 18-of-21 for 220 yards and three touchdowns and the Chiefs were once up 18 points before halftime, but he was just 8-of-18 for 55 yards and two interceptions while being sacked four times after the break. The second of those interceptions came in overtime and led to the Bengals’ game-winning field goal.

The second interception came on a throw to Tyreek Hill that Mahomes said was “a play I’d go to again if I had the chance” and called it one of a handful of plays that were “just off a tick” as the team blew their big lead and a shot at the Super Bowl.

“They just had a spy on me, for the most part, and I’ve usually done a good job getting around that guy, but they had a good game plan,” Mahomes said, via TheAthletic.com. “They were doing a lot of similar stuff in the first half, we were just executing at a higher level. They stayed with it. But I mean, I gotta be better. I mean when you’re up 21-3 at one point in the game, you can’t lose it, and I put that on myself.

The Chiefs have pulled off some memorable comebacks in the playoffs with Mahomes, but the shoe was on the other foot Sunday and the Chiefs will have a long time to ruminate on their loss before they get back on the field.

17 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: You can’t go up 21-3 and lose, that’s on me

  4. He hasn’t played great in the playoffs. In Super Bowl LIV, I think he threw two picks. Then, he played horrible against the Bucs. Now we have this game versus the Bengals. That contract is not looking good right now.

  5. Very true. He blew it and it is in him. Makes me wonder how long they can afford to keep this team together and if the rest haven’t already caught up to them.

  8. He has been very inconsistent all year and prone to giving the ball away. He wasn’t like that before he signed his big fat contract. Maybe he should spend more time on playing better instead of making all those State Farm commercials.

  9. Throwing the ball anywhere but into the end zone on the last play of the 1st half was outright stupidity. That was on Mahomes

  10. Teams have figured out the Chiefs offense. Don’t give up big plays, make them be patient and they will eventually implode.

  13. The Chief mystique of two years ago is officially over. Teams have figured out that no matter how great the Chiefs offense is, the defense is still below average and vulnerable. Sprinkle in some suspect coaching and Mahomes’ penchant for scrambling into trouble and you have another almost dynasty that feels like the LOB Seahawks after they had to pay Wilson big money.

  14. No. That’s on coaching. You could see them go into protect mode. Suddenly they weren’t driving the ball and Cincinnati got it back.

  15. I still Think Mahomes is great, too 5 QB easily, but I’ve always wondered what he will be when Hill and Kelce aren’t commanding double teams.

  16. Imagine if Brady was accountable in 2006 after not leading the Pats
    to any points in the second half vs Indy after that blown lead vs the worst run D in football in Indy?

  17. Kudos for taking responsibility….now teach your big mouth spoiled fiance (Brittany) and self important brother (Jackson). Maybe the two of them will keep quiet for more than ten minutes.

