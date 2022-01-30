Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2022, 1:53 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Raiders have their next head coach: Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, is finalizing his agreement to become the Raiders’ head coach, according to multiple reports. That happened simultaneously with Dave Ziegler agreeing to become the Raiders’ GM.

PFT first reported on January 22 and the Raiders were looking to make a run at McDaniels, and that Ziegler would come with him.

The longtime top assistant to Bill Belichick with the Patriots, McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012 and was also an assistant in New England from 2001 to 2008. He had a brief stint as head coach of the Broncos in 2009 and 2010 and also spent a season as offensive coordinator of the Rams in 2011.

McDaniels came so close to becoming the head coach in Indianapolis in 2018 that the Colts actually announced he had been hired, but McDaniels withdrew from the position and decided to stay in New England. He hasn’t been as hot a head-coaching candidate since then, but the Raiders think he’s the right fit.

55 responses to “Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach

  1. He is a great offensive mind but the question is can he deal with a locker room of professionals. Its been over a decade it is hard to imagine he hasnt learned more. I am not saying he will be successful but expecting the same debacle is a little ridiculous. Still anything he does will probably be scrutinized

  3. I really do not understand how or why these NE coaches keep getting HC jobs and I’d really like someone to rationalize it for me at this point.

  4. Well, this will go down as a worse decision than the hiring of Jon Gruden, Screen shot this and save it. Id almost guarantee he doesnt make it to year 3. My only hope is that because Carr is a legit franchise QB unlike Tebow that he’ll manage the change well. (if hes still on the roster)

  6. Ironic

    Belichick leaves Parcells, fired from CLE. Named heir for the Jets, did not want to wait for Parcells.

    McDaniels leaves Belichick, fired from DEN. Quite possibly the heir in NE, but wont wait for Belichick.

    McDaniels will fare better if he has learned to deal with players on a personal level. His last HC job was 12 years ago, people learn. The problem will not actually football stuff, its whether the players will respect or dislike him.

    McDaniels can definitely come off as jerk, so that part is still to be seen.

  10. Nice hire for the Raiders. Hurts the Patriots a bit too.

    The Patriots-Raiders game later this year is a little more spicy now. Lol

  11. Dont worry McDaniels. When Belichick breaks the all time wins record for head coaches in four more seasons, he will retire and you can get his job after the Raiders fire you.

  12. Give McDaniels some credit: he’ll bail at the press conference.
    The Raiders would be wise to protect themselves in the contract.

  13. Well there goes the speculation that McDaniels was going to hang around til Belichik retired.
    Also, could mean that Belichik told him – not so fast! I ain’t leaving anytime soon (that or Kraft said the same)

  14. JM did a terrible job in Denver but has had 12 years to improve. It’s strange that so many people don’t think that people grow as they get older and more experienced. I’m sure these are the same people who would never have hired Belichick because of his Cleveland performance.

  18. It’s funny to read these Raiders fans’ comments about Josh. This team has been junk for half of a century.

    Josh has 2 more Superbowl wins than the Raiders franchise. Josh is the most successful OC in NFL history.

  19. Only time will tell to be honest, I mean we all think the grass is greener but to mc’daniels credit he did a nice job with mac Jones first year. Not saying it will be the same with Carr if he’s even there but the guy does have a few rings.

  20. Great move by Mark Davis! McDaniels and Carr will be a high powered combination! A huge step in taking back the AFC west for years to come.

  22. Oh boy. Obviously a lot of Raiders fans were hoping to see what Harbaugh might do if he lit a fuse. Then again, we’ve had worse coaches than McDaniels.

  23. I guess you gotta jump when the opportunity presents itself but leaving the stability of the Pats to go to the dumpster fire that is the Raiders?

    Good luck Josh.

  25. He got stale and predictable with play design and calling for the Patriots the last few years. Patriots fans will probably agree it was time for fresh ideas….hoping for a Bill O’Brien reunion.

  28. Wonder if he fails to post a winning record after the 1st year if they will find some embarrassing emails from 10 years ago.

  29. razzlejag says:
    January 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm
    All Patriots fans wish him the best. He did a great job and will be missed.

    33 13 Rate This

    

    He did a great job with developing Mac Jones, but his predictable playcalling and over-analysis in the red zone in particular and subbing RBs (prior to this season) based on the preferred playcall tied to the skill set, in many stretches, were terrible.

    He may work out in Vegas, as Ziegler going along is the right idea, but let’s not overrate his work with Brady as a gamecaller.

    He’s somewhat responsible for the SB 42 loss along with Brady. Brady did it again with O’Brien.

  32. I’m sure this will work out just as well as every other former Belichick protege turned head coach.

  35. Ill take the wait and see approach.
    
    Raiders always hit and miss on both sides of the ball…

  36. Like all Patriots assistant coaches he lived off the Brady blanket for years and years, he’ll be back in New England with daddy for the 2024 season.
    Condolences Raider nation.

  39. Two disasters waiting to happen. McDaniels will destroy the raiders and without McDaniels watch Belichick destroy Mac Jones’ career. Haha

  40. A zebra doesn’t change its stripes. Bad hire. Should have just let the current HC stay and given him a 2 year deal.

  42. We’ll see if he learned anything from his short stay in Denver. Personally I think he learned a lot, and he saw what worked, and what didn’t as far as the approach to being a head coach, but we’re gonna find out real quick either way

  43. I can’t believe this guy got another shot at a head coaching job! Better watch out Davis, he might back out before tomorrow!

  47. I honestly don’t like this move at all. The one thing that’s working in McDaniels’ favor is that he’s not taking on a rebuilding project. The Raiders are just a couple key pieces away from contending for a championship, so hopefully, he’ll just take the team and run with it.

  48. RRRRRrrrrrriiiiighhhht! He’ll be back in New England tomorrow with a pay raise. Just like he did the Colts DIRTY

  51. This will set Mac Jones back next year. Rumors are now saying that Matt Patricia will be the new OC in New England. Pats fan here and if this is true the franchise is screwed. Regardless, Mac will have to work with a new OC next season and I expect a regression.

  52. So far, zero minority coaches hired. That will be the next angle from the media on these coaching fills.

  54. McDaniels is an excellent X’s and O’s guy. Whether he has all the other qualities necessary to be a successful head coach is an open question. But the same was true of Belichick before the Patriots hired him. It’s been a long time since that mess in Denver. No reason to think he hasn’t learned a lot more about running a team. And unlike that Denver team, this Vegas team has a QB. Not hard to imagine this working out. But there’s only one way to find out…….

  55. Rumors are now saying that Matt Patricia will be the new OC in New England
    

    Matt Patricia has not coached the offensive side of the ball since he was assistant OL coach in 2005. Of all people, even Belichik knows there are better options at OC than Matt Patricia.

