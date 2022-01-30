Raiders plan to hire Dave Ziegler as G.M.

Getty Images

The Raiders appear to have their new general manager, and his identity is the strongest sign yet that they also have decided on their new head coach.

The Raiders are planning to hire Dave Ziegler away from the Patriots as G.M., according to NFL Network.

That makes it highly likely that they’ll hire Josh McDaniels as head coach. It has been widely believed that Ziegler and McDaniels, currently the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, would go somewhere together as a GM-coach duo.

The Raiders have been in need of a new GM since firing Mike Mayock after their playoff loss. Jon Gruden, who was fired during the season for offensive emails, largely built the current roster, and McDaniels and Ziegler will get to work on revamping that roster and trying to improve on the Raiders’ 10-7 record in 2021.