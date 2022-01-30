Rams, 49ers tied at 17-17 midway through the fourth quarter

Getty Images

It’s a brand new ballgame.

The Rams have tied the 49ers 17-17 with a field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was nearly picked off to start the drive by safety Jaquiski Tartt, who dropped an easy interception in the middle of the field to keep the Rams’ hopes alive.

But on the next play, Stafford connected with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the left side for a 29-yard pass. The 49ers were flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play as well, which gave the Rams 15 more yards to the San Francisco 41.

Even though Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp for a 16-yard gain on third-and-10 on a screen, the Rams’ drive stalled from there. On third-and-3, a screen pass to Sony Michel lost 4 yards, inducing L.A. to settle for a 40-yard field goal.

Matt Gay’s kick sailed through the uprights to tie the game at 17 apiece.

The Rams, however, have no more timeouts after a pair of failed challenges. If L.A. is going to win it, the club will have to get a defensive stop.