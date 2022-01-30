Rams take 7-0 lead, but Cam Akers, Tyler Higbee are questionable to return

Getty Images

After nearly a quarter and a half of scoreless football, the Rams used an 18-play, 97-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Starting their possession late in the first quarter on their own 3-yard line, the Rams got out from behind the shadow of their goal post in part due to a defensive pass interference penalty.

That was the first of five third downs the Rams would convert on the possession. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ran for one on third-and-10 with a 15-yard scramble. Then on third-and-6 from the San Francisco 28, Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp for a 15-yard gain on the right side.

Stafford capped the long drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kupp in the back-right corner of the end zone on third-and-13.

But the Rams may be without two of their key offensive weapons for the rest of the game.

Running back Cam Akers is questionable to return with a shoulder injury suffered in the first half. And tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return, according to a Rams’ scoreboard announcement.

Akers, who returned late in the regular season after tearing his Achilles during the summer, has 31 yards on six carries, plus a 2-yard reception. Higbee caught a pair of passes for 18 yards in the first quarter before he had to exit the contest.

For the 49ers, linebacker Dre Greenlaw is questionable to return with a calf injury. And linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is questionable to return with an ankle injury.