Rams trail 17-14 after Cooper Kupp’s second touchdown catch

The Rams aren’t dead yet.

Down by 10 midway through the second half, Los Angeles put together a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive to cut San Francisco’s lead to 17-14 with 13:30 left in the contest.

The Rams got into scoring position with a 20-yard screen pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to tight end Kendall Blanton that ended the third quarter.

A few plays later, Stafford connected with an open Cooper Kupp in the end zone on third-and-1 for an 11-yard touchdown. it was Kupp’s second touchdown of the game and ended a string of 17 straight points scored by San Francisco.

Kupp has eight catches for 93 yards with his pair of TDs.