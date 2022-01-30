Report: Colts plan to interview Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Jim Schwartz is on the list of defensive coordinator candidates in Indianapolis.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts plan to interview Schwartz for the opening created by Matt Eberflus becoming the Bears head coach. Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris are also in the mix for the job.

Schwartz spent the last year as a senior defensive assistant with the Titans and he was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for five seasons before joining the Colts’ AFC South rivals. Colts head coach Frank Reich was also on the Eagles’ staff for part of that tenure and the two men helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII before Reich landed his current job.

That relationship could pave Schwartz’s way back to a coordinator position this offseason.