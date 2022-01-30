The Tom Brady $15 million bonus payment due on February 4 means nothing

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2022, 3:34 PM EST
NFL: JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers
Getty Images

At some point during a crazy Saturday that included ESPN reporting that quarterback Tom Brady will retire and Brady pushing back, it was suggested that Brady won’t retire before February 4, because he’s owed $15 million in deferred signing-bonus money that day.

Frankly, the February 4 trigger meanings nothing.

Brady signed a new contract last year. He earned upon signing it a $20 million signing bonus. Of that amount, $15 million was deferred until this February 4, 2022. He has earned that money.

That said, the Buccaneers will have the right to recoup signing bonus money from Brady, if he retires with unearned signing bonus money on the books. Technically, since the deal includes three dummy years, he has not yet earned $16 million.

February 4 affects neither the reality that Brady has earned the full $20 million nor the fact that the Bucs have the right to recover up to $16 million of it.

It’s cleaner and simpler if the Bucs never pay the $15 million. But they’d still be entitled to up to $16 million back. Whether they’ve paid Brady the $15 million he has already earned is irrelevant.

Given Brady’s enormous wealth, it’s also beneath him to play games with the timing of his retirement in the hopes of snookering the Bucs out of $15 million. Regardless of whether he retires before or after February 4, he still owes the Bucs $16 million — if they ask for it back.

Will they ask for all of it? Some of it? The most fair outcome would be to reclaim $10 million of it since it was basically a two-year deal, and he played one year of it. So pay him $5 million on February 4 and call it a day.

However they handle it, February 4 is meaningless.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “The Tom Brady $15 million bonus payment due on February 4 means nothing

  2. Right now there are two Teams that Brady can lead in 2022 = 49rs and Raiders.

    I can see TB and the Bucs making a deal to swap Brady for Carr if TB wants to go there now that McDaniels is HC.

  3. 16 million for a super bowl ring is a small price to pay. Let the man keep the money don’t pull a lions.

  6. Thank you for clarifying that! It did seem at first glance to be a fascinating quirk in the situation. I guess it still is, it’ll be interesting to see what happens

  7. Right now there are two Teams that Brady can lead in 2022 = 49rs and Raiders.

    I can see TB and the Bucs making a deal to swap Brady for Carr if TB wants to go there now that McDaniels is HC.
    —-
    Ahhh, this guy’s in denial. Feel bad for him….

  8. Means absolutely nothing. Brady could hold out and ask for $100M for 1 season and show up in August for $50M.

    Editors note: I picked the 100M because Lennox Lewis asked for that and someone was dumb enough to offer it even though he had no intention of fighting. If he wants to play, he’ll play, if he doesn’t he won’t.

  9. What makes you think that they didn’t presuppose this when they added 3 junk years to the contract last year? This isn’t some crazy mystery, I will be shocked if it wasn’t a wink and nod deal — however it plays out — last year already.

  10. Signing bonus issue compels Bucs to grant his release then Brady signs with the Raiders

    Imagine the AFC West with Brady, Rogers Mahomes and Hebert!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.