Travis Kelce close to joining Jerry Rice, Julian Edelman as only players with 100 playoff catches

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can join an exclusive club today.

If Kelce catches four passes against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, he will have reached 100 catches in the playoffs in his career. He would be just the third player in NFL history to have 100 postseason catches.

Jerry Rice owns the all-time NFL record for postseason catches with 151. Julian Edelman is next with 118. Rob Gronkowski has 98, Kelce has 96 and Reggie Wayne has 93 to round out the Top 5 all time.

The 32-year-old Kelce probably has a few more good years in him, playing on a good team with a good quarterback, and so he has a good chance of passing Edelman for No. 2 all-time. Rice’s record is probably unbreakable, but Kelce could find himself second only to Rice by the time he’s done.