Travis Kelce scores 12th career receiving postseason TD as Chiefs lead 14-3

Getty Images

The Bengals aren’t playing the Raiders or the Titans offense this week, and they already need a comeback if they are going to reach the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is having no problem moving the ball or scoring touchdowns thus far.

After going 84 yards in 11 plays on its first drive, Kansas City went 75 yards in seven plays on its second possession. The Chiefs lead 14-3 and have scored on six consecutive possessions, dating to last week’s divisional round game against the Bills.

Tyreek Hill scored on a 10-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes for the team’s first touchdown. Travis Kelce scored the second on a 5-yard pass from Mahomes. Mahomes bought time on both touchdown throws.

Kelce now has 12th career postseason touchdowns, tying John Stallworth for third-most receiving touchdowns in history. Jerry Rice leads with 22 and Rob Gronkowski has 15.

Mahomes has started fast, going 9-of-10 for 115 yards and two touchdowns.