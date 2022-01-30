Trent Williams active for NFC Championship Game

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers will have one of their most important offensive pieces for Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Left tackle Trent Williams is officially active for the contest after he did not practice all week with an ankle sprain. While head coach Kyle Shanahan did not call Williams’ injury a high-ankle sprain, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told reporters late in the week that it was.

Williams played nearly every snap in last week’s victory over the Packers. Colton McKivitz started the Week 18 contest for San Francisco, and would likely sub in if Williams has to come out.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld, running back Jeff Wilson, linebacker Marcell Harris, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, offensive guard Aaron Banks, and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst are the 49ers’ inactives.

For the Rams, receiver Van Jefferson (knee) is active after he was questionable for the contest. Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) remains out. Safety Eric Weddle should once again play a significant role on defense for L.A.

Los Angeles’ remaining inactives are quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, and tight end Brycen Hopkins.

Noteboom’s absence could be significant with starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth coming back from ankle and knee injuries suffered in the wild card round. Noteboom is the reserve left tackle and played every snap in last week’s win over Tampa Bay. He was listed as doubtful with a pectoral injury.