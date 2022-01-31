Brian Daboll: A lot to like about Daniel Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2022, 11:38 AM EST
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Getty Images

During his time as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll worked with quarterback Josh Allen and helped him develop into one of the league’s top players after a rocky first couple of years in the league.

That work helped Daboll get hired as the Giants’ head coach and he’ll be working with another first-round quarterback in Daniel Jones. Jones has not progressed as the team would have hoped over his first three seasons, but new General Manager Joe Schoen said the team will build its offense around him and Daboll echoed that sentiment in his introductory press conference on Monday.

Daboll said the team will “implement a system that suits him” and bring in pieces that allow Jones to be the “best version of himself.’

“He’s got the right mindset, he’s got good size, there’s a lot of things to like about Daniel,” Daboll said. “We’ll just take it one day at a time. We’ll work with him, help him get better. . . . It takes a lot to raise a quarterback. He’s been around the block through these last three years with some different pieces. We’re going to try to give him some stability and just take it from there.”

While the hope is that Daboll’s arrival leads to the kind of leap that Allen took, Daboll said that he doesn’t think it is “fair to compare him to another guy that I was working with.” One big difference between the two is that Daboll worked with Allen from the start of his career while Jones is heading into his fourth season, so there’s less time for Jones to show progress before the Giants have to make long-term calls about his future with the franchise.

21 responses to “Brian Daboll: A lot to like about Daniel Jones

  3. No no no no. Having watched Josh Allen and Daniel Jones, they are cut from different clothe.
    Two different QBs.
    Allen’s biggest fault was ‘hero’ ball. But I dont call it hero Ball. I call it heart.

    Josh Allen was amazing to watch, even when the highlights showed only his faults. He was something else, right out of the gate.

    Daboll is going to need Saquon 100% and a new offensive line to make Jones look good.

  6. ijustgottasay says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:06 pm
    No no no no. Having watched Josh Allen and Daniel Jones, they are cut from different clothe.
    Two different QBs.
    Allen’s biggest fault was ‘hero’ ball. But I dont call it hero Ball. I call it heart.

    Josh Allen was amazing to watch, even when the highlights showed only his faults. He was something else, right out of the gate.

    Daboll is going to need Saquon 100% and a new offensive line to make Jones look good.

    2 1 Rate This

    ——————

    LOL

    Josh Allen’s first 2 years were pretty bad and he was the Bills leading rusher vs the Chiefs.

    Not good.

  7. Imagine going from Josh Allen to Daniel Jones. Oof.

    Gonna be interesting to see how good of a coach Daboll is. Allen can easily make somebody look a lot smarter than they really are.

  8. But can he run your ‘get the QB killed running the football’ play as well as Josh Allen?

  10. If you remember, Buffalo started with Tyrod Taylor and started trading away pieces to obtain “draft capital”. They then used the draft capital to move up and take Allen. There will be a similiar scenario with the Giants over the next couple years.

  11. touchback6 says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:03 pm
    LOL!!

    “Danny Dimes”!

    What a bust.

    ————
    Right….he’s no Jarrett Stidham

  12. That LOOK in a QBs eyes is the gage in my opinion. He just doesn’t have that killer ,determined look like Herbert, Allen, Mahomes and Burrow. Yes it’s something you really can’t measure but it’s true. He looks confused all the time.

  13. “A lot of reasons to like Daniel Jones” ??? Okay coach Dabol, name one.
    Typical sales tactics when you’re trying to get rid of something; speak in generalities, make no specific promises.

  15. How well did he develop Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy in Cleveland? How well did he develop Chad Henne in Miami? It didn’t. He stumbles upon Josh Allen who had is most production after the play broke down, and now he’s a QB genius.

  16. Not with that neck injury. It took Peyton Manning 4 surgeries to repair it and he came back with no arm.

  17. The best system for Dan Jones is to have him holding a clipboard for 4 quarters a game. It’ll keep the turnovers to a minimum.

  19. “Yeah, a lot to like…”
    1. His name is easy to remember… And uh… uh… yeah… Well, there’s that…

  20. NY Giants fans are now googling the top 2023 QB draft prospects to scout their next QB.

  21. In other words, it is unlikely that there will be a better option available, so I am probably stuck with this guy, so I better try to get him right or I might be the next guy to last only two seasons in East Rutherford

