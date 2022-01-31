Brian Daboll: A lot to like about Daniel Jones

Getty Images

During his time as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll worked with quarterback Josh Allen and helped him develop into one of the league’s top players after a rocky first couple of years in the league.

That work helped Daboll get hired as the Giants’ head coach and he’ll be working with another first-round quarterback in Daniel Jones. Jones has not progressed as the team would have hoped over his first three seasons, but new General Manager Joe Schoen said the team will build its offense around him and Daboll echoed that sentiment in his introductory press conference on Monday.

Daboll said the team will “implement a system that suits him” and bring in pieces that allow Jones to be the “best version of himself.’

“He’s got the right mindset, he’s got good size, there’s a lot of things to like about Daniel,” Daboll said. “We’ll just take it one day at a time. We’ll work with him, help him get better. . . . It takes a lot to raise a quarterback. He’s been around the block through these last three years with some different pieces. We’re going to try to give him some stability and just take it from there.”

While the hope is that Daboll’s arrival leads to the kind of leap that Allen took, Daboll said that he doesn’t think it is “fair to compare him to another guy that I was working with.” One big difference between the two is that Daboll worked with Allen from the start of his career while Jones is heading into his fourth season, so there’s less time for Jones to show progress before the Giants have to make long-term calls about his future with the franchise.