A new Tom Brady podcast is coming later today

Getty Images

We heard plenty about Tom Brady on Saturday. None of it, however, came from Tom Brady.

On Monday night, we’ll hear directly from Tom Brady.

SiriusXM has sent out an email announcement/reminder that a new episode of the Let’s Go! podcast will land tonight. It will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, and on SiriusXM NFL Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The podcast will land at a time when the football-following world is trying to figure out whether Tom Brady will be retiring. ESPN reported it as a fact on Saturday. The presence of Adam Schefter’s name on the report created an expectation that, as is usually the case, the formal announcement would follow the report by mere minutes.

It didn’t. Instead, Brady called the Buccaneers to tell them he hasn’t made a decision. His father told multiple reporters that Brady isn’t retiring.

Although it’s a bad look for Bristol in the short-term, it’s still likely that Brady will be retiring. Unless, of course, he returns for one more year to spite his four-letter business partners who spilled the beans without his permission or knowledge.

Which would be incredibly awesome.