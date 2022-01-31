A new Tom Brady podcast is coming later today

We heard plenty about Tom Brady on Saturday. None of it, however, came from Tom Brady.

On Monday night, we’ll hear directly from Tom Brady.

SiriusXM has sent out an email announcement/reminder that a new episode of the Let’s Go! podcast will land tonight. It will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, and on SiriusXM NFL Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The podcast will land at a time when the football-following world is trying to figure out whether Tom Brady will be retiring. ESPN reported it as a fact on Saturday. The presence of Adam Schefter’s name on the report created an expectation that, as is usually the case, the formal announcement would follow the report by mere minutes.

It didn’t. Instead, Brady called the Buccaneers to tell them he hasn’t made a decision. His father told multiple reporters that Brady isn’t retiring.

Although it’s a bad look for Bristol in the short-term, it’s still likely that Brady will be retiring. Unless, of course, he returns for one more year to spite his four-letter business partners who spilled the beans without his permission or knowledge.

Which would be incredibly awesome.

  2. The podcast won’t reveal anything. He isn’t going to the Super Bowl this year, so he has to keep attention focused on him somehow. Expect it to drag out a while longer.

  5. Come on Brady. One more year. Get the yardage needed to be the first to reach 100,000 yards passing (regular season and playoffs).

  9. If anyone has earned the right to do whatever he’d like, I think it’s him. He hasn’t said anything (which to a lot of reporters means he’s spoken volumes). Just wait for the words to leave his own lips.

  10. I hope that he announces that he’s going to play another year. That would be awesome. 🙂

  11. Why all the drama and just not come out and say ?
    It sounds a lot like that LeBron James decision fiasco many
    seasons again in the NBA.

  12. Maybe he’ll announce that he’s accepted an NFL Head Coach job. Happens in the NBA all the time .

  13. Tommy Tantrum can’t wait to cast a light on himself…over and over again. I pray he doesnt go to network TV because if I have to listen to this phony call games, I may throw up in my mouth.

  14. Not a huge fan of Brady but I don’t think he wanted this info about his retirement to come out during the playoffs. He just has never seemed like the type of guy who coveted attention as much as other players in the league. I expect tonight he will at the top of the show say he hasn’t made up his mind, say any reports otherwise are false, and get the focus back on the games from the weekend and the Superbowl.

  17. I’ll pass. The only thing worse that watching two-yard Tommy play is listening to his irritating voice. Just go away!

  18. Note to everybody calling Brady a diva: Everybody’s paying attention to Brady isn’t the same as Brady looking for everybody’s attention. The guy walks his dog in public and here comes the chorus: Oh, look! Strutting around like he thinks he’s all that! If you don’t like the attention Brady gets … stop paying attention to him.

  19. Lots of hate for the GOAT if your team had him you wouldn’t feel that way. I hope he doesn’t retire to prove Sheffty and Darlington wrong.

  20. There’s an OC job available in Foxboro. Maybe Tommy would enjoy moving straight from the field to the sideline to call plays for his replacement!

  21. In his “Man in the Arena” series, Brady said that as long as he could play at an elite level, he wouldn’t retire. He just led the league in yards, completions and touchdowns and should be the MVP. So the retirement talk doesn’t make sense. But he will retire. Why? Because he knows he can’t win another Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. The Bucs have cap issues and you could make a good team with all the unrestricted free agents they have. They are in rebuild mode. Brady will then unretire in, oh, say April and will then sign with the 49ers. San Francisco has a top tier roster, but lacks an elite QB. The 49ers will trade Garoppolo for a water cooler to be named later and Brady will play for his boyhood team, a short distance from his family in San Mateo. He still has lots in the tank. He’ll play next year and the 49ers will be the Super Bowl favorites.

  22. Yes, It is the Media! Very much like Princess Di calling the Poparazzi , telling them where she was going to be and then complaining that she could never get any privacy. ESPN aside, TB12 website put out that Tom was retiring and then posted a retrospective on him and his career. He may keep one of these around to look at in his spare time, but it was most likely prepared by his staff for his retirement. Brady and his people screwed this up and got some blowback from the NFL because of his timing on the eve of Championship Weekend. The only question now is whether he will play another year out of spite.

