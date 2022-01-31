Alex Mack headed to his seventh Pro Bowl

Getty Images

49ers center Alex Mack said Monday he will take some time to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing.

“I know what it takes to play a full year, and it’s tough,” Mack said, via 49erswebzone.com.

But Mack, 36, continues to play at a high level.

His representation, Younger & Associates, announced on social media Monday that Mack is headed to Las Vegas for his seventh Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. Mack was an alternate on the original team.

Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce﻿ and Tampa Bay’s Ryan Jensen were the centers voted to the NFC team, and it is unclear which player is not playing in the all-star game.

Mack last made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Falcons.