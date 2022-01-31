Andy Reid: I think the future here is still bright

Getty Images

After taking a 21-3 lead over Cincinnati with just over five minutes left in the second quarter, the Chiefs were outscored 24-3 the rest of the way and lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

But even after an ugly loss that prevented the Chiefs from going to a third consecutive Super Bowl, head coach Andy Reid expressed optimism about what should come next for Kansas City.

“I know things don’t seem great after a loss, but I think the future here is still bright,” Reid said in his Monday press conference, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Not that there was much of a question, but Reid said he plans to continue as the Chiefs head coach next season. Reid, 63, has been with Kansas City since 2013 after a 14-year stint as Philadelphia’s head coach.

“We’ll spend the offseason getting things worked out — whether it’s schemes or the roster — and we’ll hit that evaluation period coming up now,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the Chiefs’ website. “We look forward to the 2022 season and getting ourselves built back up.”

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have compiled a 50-15 regular-season record and have hosted four consecutive AFC Championships.