Andy Reid: I think the future here is still bright

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 31, 2022, 12:25 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
After taking a 21-3 lead over Cincinnati with just over five minutes left in the second quarter, the Chiefs were outscored 24-3 the rest of the way and lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

But even after an ugly loss that prevented the Chiefs from going to a third consecutive Super Bowl, head coach Andy Reid expressed optimism about what should come next for Kansas City.

“I know things don’t seem great after a loss, but I think the future here is still bright,” Reid said in his Monday press conference, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Not that there was much of a question, but Reid said he plans to continue as the Chiefs head coach next season. Reid, 63, has been with Kansas City since 2013 after a 14-year stint as Philadelphia’s head coach.

“We’ll spend the offseason getting things worked out — whether it’s schemes or the roster — and we’ll hit that evaluation period coming up now,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the Chiefs’ website. “We look forward to the 2022 season and getting ourselves built back up.”

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have compiled a 50-15 regular-season record and have hosted four consecutive AFC Championships.

12 responses to “Andy Reid: I think the future here is still bright

  5. It’s bright if you aren’t in it…Hey Andy please look up the meaning of the word adjustments, and then get that meaning tattooed on your arm, so that maybe the next time the second half rolls around you’ll realize what it takes to win the game

  6. There’s guys you cheer for, and Andy is one for me. If he could win w/o the rest of the club winning, I’d be happy. Nope, too many other players to cheer for than the video game that is the Chiefs. Love Stafford getting a chance after his gut-wrenching-loss history…and who can’t cheer for the Bengals. Andy and the Chiefs will be just fine w/o a ring this year.

  7. 40 mil per cap hits coming to KC as they surge into a raging cap hell with the Bills as well.

    We’ll see what Baltimore does. Cleveland was very wise to walk from Mayfield/figure out a replacement there.

    As much as Tampa is going to have a mass exodus of starters, numerous Chiefs starters are also gone including Orlando Brown, McKinnon, Mathieu, Sorensen, Charvarius Ward, Remmers, Pringle and Jarran Reed.

    Basically, all the big contracts they doled out recently have enormous cap hits in 2022, so they can’t keep any of these other key players. The Chiefs are officially in serious trouble and will be rebuilding on the fly in 2023. Really, they should start the process in 2022 because they will huge holes on the roster due to the outrageous cap hits happening all at once.

    Frank Clark 26 million dollar hit. Mahomes, 40 million. Hill, 20 million. Chris Jones 29 million, Kelce 9 million (not to bad). That’s 130 million tied up into 5 players. That’s
    insane. Is there an award for worst GM work tied to contracts in the NFL, because between Tampa and these guys, this is brutal.

    This is how 1 year dynasties exist, falling in love with past laurels and overpaying.

    They’d be wise to try to trade some of these guys with big cap hits in their last years of the deal.

    Hope you enjoyed it, KC fans. You just went whistling right past the graveyard.

  8. Of course it’s bright. He’s an excellent coach, they have one of the premier QBs in the game and a hyper-talented offensive roster that has already proven it can win it all. Things looked bad when they lost to the Pats in the AFCCG, then they won the Super Bowl next year. Things looked bad when the Bucs beat them in the Super Bowl last year, and now they made it within a few plays of another SB.

    If they can keep their offensive core, they can focus on defense in the draft. They’ve shown they can compete with everyone in the league. There are few teams where the future is brighter.

  9. after the game, Reid realized he drafted Johnny Manziel 2.0. Mahomes must unlearn the runnning around backwards tactic. Either run forward or throw it away.

