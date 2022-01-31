Antonio Brown’s glove from Buccaneers-Jets exit are up for auction

Getty Images

The NFT of Antonio Brown‘s sideline implosion went for only $20,000. One of the items he threw into the stands that day could end up fetching nearly as much.

The folks at Lelands.com are auctioning one of the gloves Brown threw into the stands after he acted literally on Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians’ directive to leave during a Week 17 game against the Jets.

Through 27 bids, as of this posting, the opening price of $81 has risen to $1,562, with 12 days left in the auction.

From the listing, “The [outside] of the glove has a Raiders’ logo, from when Brown played for the Raiders, that has been blackened out. On the outside back of the wrist band is imprinted ‘Superbad.'”

I wasn’t inclined to bid on it until I saw that last part. Now, maybe I will.