Bills interviewing Raiders WR coach Edgar Bennett for offensive coordinator

The Bills are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator with a candidate from Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, Buffalo is interviewing Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett for the position.

Bennett has been with the Raiders since 2018, joining the franchise in Jon Gruden’s first season back as head coach.

A former pro ruining back, Bennett started his coaching career with the Packers. He was first the team’s running backs coach from 2005-2010, then the receivers coach from 2011-2014, and finally was the offensive coordinator from 2015-2017.

Bennett is one of a few candidates Buffalo is looking at to replace now-Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Ravens receivers coach Tee Martin is another along with current Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.