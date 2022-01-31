Brad Holmes doesn’t regret trade of Matthew Stafford: It worked out for both sides

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2022, 7:14 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
On Jan. 30, 2021, the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, a third-round draft choice in 2021 and first-round choices in 2022 and 2023. On Jan. 30, 2022, the Rams, with Stafford as their starting quarterback, defeated the 49ers 20-17 to win the NFC championship.

Stafford went 0-3 in the postseason as the starting quarterback of the Lions. He is 3-0 in the postseason in his first season with the Rams.

The Lions, meanwhile, went 3-13-1 in 2021, have the second overall choice in the 2022 draft and are coaching in the Senior Bowl this week.

General Manager Brad Holmes, who spent 18 seasons in the Rams’ scouting department before joining the Lions a year ago, has no regrets about the trade.

“He asked for a trade, and I think it worked out for both sides,” Holmes said, via video from Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “Stafford’s a good player, and the Rams are a good team. So it worked out for them, and in exchange we got compensation that can help us along the way.

“I’m not surprised by their success that they’ve had or his success. At the end of the day, I’ve got a lot of great respect for those people in that organization with the Rams. They have the leadership to really go far, and they’ve had a really intentional build that they’ve been doing for years. When you’re building it for that long, and then you add a piece like him, I’m not surprised by their success. But right now all we can do is stay in the present. . . . The present is the reality, and right now, they’re headed to the Super Bowl and we’re coaching the Senior Bowl. So that’s the reality we’re at right now.”

It remains to be seen if it truly worked out for the Lions. They have not made the playoffs since 2016. They have not won a playoff game since 1991. They have never played in a Super Bowl.

8 responses to “Brad Holmes doesn’t regret trade of Matthew Stafford: It worked out for both sides

  1. The only issue I had with that trade for the lions was taking Goff back. They should have asked for a different player or another pick instead. Otherwise for a quarterback who didn’t want to be there they got a good return. What they do with it is a different question.

  2. It doesn’t remain to be seen. The Lions won nothing with Stafford and he wasn’t going to go through another rebuild so whatever they got for him it was going to be better than nothing. He’s a decent QB on a great team. Congrats to him. He was never good enough to get the Lions over the hump. The only bad part is the first round pick this year is essentially a second round pick. Hopefully the Rams win this year, the rentals all leave, and the other 1st roudner the Lions got next year will be a real first round pick.

  3. Nor should he. He got a 3rd rounder last year, a 1st rounder this year and is getting a 1st rounder next year. The fact that they may indeed be late round picks is immaterial, they got the deal done and moved on, something Houston and Miami has failed to do.

  4. Russell Wilson is happy to hear that all parties are satisfied. He wants the same kind of deal and a new start. Of course, he will have a tougher time cracking the TOP 10 list of QBs from now on.

  5. The takeaway here is any team that is not setup well to make a run next year should consider trading their 1st-round lottery tickets for blue-and-silver known values. We offer great deals at reasonable prices!

  6. As a Bengal fan, I see his point. Rams now. All those pics, Lions later. Believe me Lions fans, with the right pics you can be #1. It takes a min. Gotta make the right pics. By then LA will be regretting it all because they are out of money and pics. Hire the right coaches!

  7. If Goff plays going forward like he did in the second half this year, it is a good trade for Detroit too. Hopefully Holmes makes good use of the picks.

  8. Stafford wanted out. The Lions did the classy thing and granted his request while getting decent compensation. The Lions are rebuilding with a youthful core, the Rams are in win-now mode. Lions tooj the best offer they could get. Previous Lions GMs would have found a way to bungle this (see Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders).

