Brian Daboll undecided on calling offensive plays

Getty Images

Brian Daboll’s work calling offensive plays for the Bills helped land him the Giants head coaching job, but he may not continue to handle that role with his new team.

Daboll said at his introductory press conference on Monday that he has not made a decision about whether he will call the offensive plays when the Giants take the field next season. He said that any call will wait until the team has hired an offensive coordinator.

In comments to reporters after the press conference, General Manager Joe Schoen said that his preference would be that Daboll manages the game while someone else handles the offensive play-calling duties. He added that the final decision will be made by Daboll, so the identity of the offensive coordinator may be telling about which direction the coach chooses to follow.

One name that has come up on that front is Bills quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey, who may also be a candidate to replace Daboll as the coordinator in Buffalo.