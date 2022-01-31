Brian Daboll wants Patrick Graham back with Giants if he doesn’t get Vikings job

USA TODAY Sports

Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows who he wants to run his defense, but he’ll have to wait for the Vikings to make a call about their next head coach first.

Patrick Graham interviewed for the opening in Minnesota last week after serving as the defensive coordinator of the Giants for the last two seasons. Daboll said at an introductory press conference on Monday that he would like Graham to remain in that role if he doesn’t get tabbed to run the Vikings.

“I’m hoping that works out,” Daboll said.

Graham also got an interview for a promotion with the Giants before they settled on Daboll and he generated some head coaching interest after the 2020 season, so a return to the Giants may be a brief one for a coach who appears to be on a path that will land him a head coaching job at some point.