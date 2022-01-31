Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Dennis Allen set for Saints interviews this week

Getty Images

The Saints’ search for Sean Payton’s successor will get rolling on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Tuesday. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is scheduled for an interview on Wednesday and Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is on tap for Thursday.

There’s been word that they also requested an interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but he isn’t set for a meeting with the team at this point.

Flores also interviewed with the Giants, Bears, and Texans this month. Glenn, who was a Saints assistant before leaving for his current job in 2021, interviewed with the Broncos and Allen had an interview with the Bears called off before Chicago hired Matt Eberflus.