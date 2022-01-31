C.J. Uzomah hopeful knee injury won’t keep him out of Super Bowl

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah helped get the team into the AFC Championship Game, but he wasn’t able to help them rally for a win in the second half of the game.

Uzomah hurt his knee in the first quarter and did not return to the 27-24 overtime win. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Uzomah suffered an MCL sprain and Uzomah said after the game that he’s hopeful he’ll be back for the Super Bowl because he got his fill of watching from the sideline after tearing his Achilles last year.

“That’s the worst feeling,” Uzomah said, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I did it all of last year — with the exception of two games — and it was a feeling that I didn’t want to have to deal with again. . . . It was ridiculously tough. It’s the AFC Championship. You don’t want to be on the sideline, but it was fun to see the boys — with the resolve they had — come back and get this win.”

Uzomah had 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season and 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first two playoff games.