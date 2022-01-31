Cincinnati Public Schools will be closed on day after Super Bowl

Getty Images

Kids in Cincinnati can stay up late watching the Bengals and, they hope, celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday.

Cincinnati Public Schools announced today that all schools will be closed on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

“In honor of the Bengal’s [sic] first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14!” Cincinnati Public Schools wrote in a statement posted to social media. “Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey”

Officials at other schools in the Cincinnati area have indicated that they are likely to close on the Monday after the Super Bowl as well.