Colts to interview Gus Bradley, Kris Richard, Joe Whitt for defensive coordinator

The Colts have lined up several interviews with defensive coordinator candidates for the next couple of days.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that the team will interview three candidates on Monday and Tuesday. They are Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard, and Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt.

Bradley joined the Raiders for the 2021 season and helped the team make the playoffs, but hiring Josh McDaniels as the team’s next head coach might close the door on a return to Las Vegas. Richard and Whitt have drawn interest from other teams who are looking for defensive coordinators this offseason.

There’s also been word that the Colts plan to interview Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for the opening created by Matt Eberflus landing the head coaching job in Chicago.