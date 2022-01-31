D.J. Humphries replacing Tyron Smith in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries will play in his first career Pro Bowl. The seven-year veteran, initially selected as an alternate, is headed to Las Vegas as a replacement for Tyron Smith.

The Cowboys left tackle has pulled out of the game because of injury.

Humphries joins safety Budda Baker, running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones and quarterback Kyler Murray on NFC squad at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Humphries becomes the 23rd offensive lineman and eighth tackle in franchise history to earn Pro Bowl recognition. He is the first offensive lineman to represent the Cardinals in the Pro Bowl since Mike Iupati in 2015 and the first tackle since Lomas Brown during the 1996 season.

Humphries, who was named a team captain the past two seasons, has started all 75 games played since being selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2015 draft. He started all 16 games he appeared in during the 2021 season and helped Arizona’s offense finish in the top 10 in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23).

The Cardinals’ three offensive Pro Bowlers and five selections overall are the most for the team since 2015.