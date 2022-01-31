Dak Prescott passes on Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Dak Prescott could have made his third Pro Bowl, and his first since 2018. He declined.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys quarterback wants “to give himself some rest after a long year of rehab from the ankle, calf and other ailments that cropped up during the season.”

The NFL named Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as a replacement for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as a replacement for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Kyler Murray was the third quarterback on the original roster with Rodgers and Brady.

It is not known whether Prescott was the top alternate. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also likely was one of the top alternates, maybe the first alternate, but he obviously won’t be available for the all-star game after Los Angeles won the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Prescott earned Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season of 2016 and again in 2018. But he had a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season, requiring two surgeries to repair.

He then injured his shoulder in training camp and hurt his calf in a Week 6 victory over the Patriots that forced him to miss a game.

Prescott finished the season with 4,449 passing yards and a career-best 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.