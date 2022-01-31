Deebo Samuel: Contract extension is out of my hands

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2021. He also earned All-Pro honors for the first time in 2021.

His timing could not have been better.

Samuel is headed into his fourth season in 2022, which means he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

Samuel was asked about that possibility on Monday.

“That is not my call. That is out of my hands,” Samuel said, via multiple reports.

He is due to make $3.986 million in 2022 in the final year of his rookie deal and count $4.940 million against the salary cap.

Samuel proved his versatility in 2021, with 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns and three kickoff returns for 75 yards. In three postseason games, he had 37 touches for 291 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage and four kickoff returns for 85 yards.