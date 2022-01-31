DeMeco Ryans declines second interview with Vikings

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans declined a second interview with the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell had his second interview Monday. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remain in the running. Harbaugh will fly to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Ryans was one of eight coaches to talk to the team remotely as it seeks a replacement for Mike Zimmer. The Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new General Manager last week.

Ryans upped his stock with his unit’s performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the divisional round. The 49ers held the Packers to 263 yards and Rodgers to 225 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Ryans played linebacker with the Texans and Eagles from 2006-15 and made two Pro Bowls. He is in his fifth season as a 49ers’ assistant coach and first as the defensive coordinator.