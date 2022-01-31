Evan McPherson: Postseason FG record definitely something to shoot for

Getty Images

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson has been a busy man in the postseason.

McPherson has been called on to try four field goals in each of the team’s three playoff games and he’s come through on each one of them. That run includes game-winning kicks against the Titans and Chiefs in the last two weeks.

That has made for a memorable run and McPherson will go into Super Bowl LVI in need of three field goals to break Adam Vinatieri’s record of 14 in a single postseason. After beating the Chiefs, McPherson said that he has an eye on the record even as he hopes to see the team score touchdowns against the Rams.

“We just need three more in the Super Bowl to break the record [and] two more to tie,” McPherson said. “That’s definitely something we’re going to shoot for. We’ll see how it goes, I’d like to score a lot of touchdowns in the Super Bowl. However we can get points in the Super Bowl, we’ll do it.”

There wasn’t much fanfare when the Bengals took McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, but the under the radar move has paid off in a major way for the AFC champs.