Falcons hire Michael Pitre as their new running backs coach

Getty Images

The Falcons have hired Michael Pitre as the team’s running backs coach.

Atlanta needed a new running backs coach after Desmond Kitchings left to become the offensive coordinator for Virginia.

Pitre arrives in Atlanta from Chicago, where he was a Bears assistant in 2021. Under Pitre, Chicago’s rushing attack averaged 118.7 yards per game and tallied 13 carries of 20-or-more yards.

Before his one season with the Bears, Pitre spent three years at Oregon State where he served as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

From 2014-17, Pitre coached running backs at Montana State University.

Pitre, 37, got his start at the collegiate level working as a graduate assistant at the University of Colorado from 2012-13.