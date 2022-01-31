Jaguars interviewing Rich Bisaccia for head coach

Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t keep Rich Bisaccia after he led them to the playoffs as their interim head coach, but the Jaguars are showing interest.

Bisaccia is interviewing today for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jaguars’ coaching search has been all over the map. There were reports that they were on the verge of hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but now they do not appear to be close to hiring anyone.

The 61-year-old Bisaccia was a well-respected special teams coach before he took over for Jon Gruden in Las Vegas last season, and he’ll surely have options as a special teams coach if he is interested. But he’d obviously prefer to get another chance at being a head coach, and the Jaguars will hear his case today.