Jake Elliott replaces Matt Gay in the Pro Bowl

Rams kicker Matt Gay made a game-winning field goal on Sunday that pushed his team to the Super Bowl and pushed him out of the Pro Bowl.

His replacement was revealed on Monday. The Eagles announced that Jake Elliott has been selected for the game for the first time in his career.

Elliott went 30-of-33 on field goals and 44-of-44 on extra points during the regular season. He also made the only extra point he tried during the Eagles’ Wild Card round loss to the Buccaneers.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, center Jason Kelce, and cornerback Darius Slay are the other Eagles players who are slated to take part in the Pro Bowl this week.