Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo thumb surgery

Getty Images

The 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but interested teams could wait until the quarterback heals up from surgery to pull the trigger on a deal.

Garoppolo will undergo surgery on his injured thumb “as soon as it can be scheduled,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Garoppolo’s recovery time is expected to be 4-6 weeks.

The 49ers will hand the reins of their offense to Trey Lance after trading up to take Lance with the third overall choice last spring. Lance appeared in six games and started two, completing 41 of 71 passes for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo acknowledged the uncertainty of his future after Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

He started two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl in his time in San Francisco but couldn’t get the 49ers another Lombardi Trophy, so he’s on his way out.

In the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Garoppolo went 3-of-9 for 30 yards with a comeback-killing interception with 1:09 remaining. It was similar to Super Bowl LIV against the Chiefs when Garoppolo went 3-of-11 for 36 yards with an interception as the 49ers lost a 20-10 fourth quarter lead.