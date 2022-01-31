John Harbaugh: We have to turn over every stone to make sure injury issues don’t happen again

Getty Images

The Ravens tied a franchise record by playing 75 players over the course of a season that saw them start losing players to serious injuries in training camp and keep losing them throughout the year.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters, and running back Gus Edwards were some of the players who went down and avoiding a repeat next season is something the team will be focusing on in the coming months. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that he recently had a four-hour meeting with the team’s performance staff about plans “to change a lot” as they move forward.

“You can call it bad luck. You can say it’s a fluke. I get that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t feel like we have the luxury to live there. We have to turn over every stone. We’ve got to look at every possible avenue to do the best we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again. That’s what we plan on doing.”

Harbaugh said the team is looking at their schedules for the offseason program and training camp, how players are conditioning, and their rehab programs as they try to find ways to keep their best players on the field next season.