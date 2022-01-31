Kevin O’Connell completes interview with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings announced Monday they have conducted a second interview with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for their open head coaching position.

This interview was conducted in-person on Monday in Los Angeles. O’Connell initially interviewed virtually with Minnesota on Jan. 21, which made him eligible for a second interview this week.

O’Connell, 36, is in the second year with the Rams.

O’Connell was a member of the 49ers coaching staff in 2016 and overlapped that season with new Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. O’Connell also has worked for the Browns and Washington.

O’Connell also had a second interview with the Texans on Monday.

The Jaguars reportedly would like to interview O’Connell as well but have to wait until after the Super Bowl because they have not had a first interview with O’Connell.