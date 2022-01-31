Mark Davis announces hiring of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2022, 5:14 PM EST
Raiders owner Mark Davis opened a Monday press conference by thanking interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and the rest of the team for their hard work in getting the team to the playoffs this season, but quickly pivoted to officially turning the page to the organization’s next chapter.

Davis confirmed reports from the weekend that the team would hire Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator previously coached the Broncos and had an agreement to take over the Colts in 2018, but backed out after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles.

Davis also announced the hiring of Dave Ziegler as the team’s new General Manager. Ziegler replaces Mike Mayock, who was fired after the playoff loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Ziegler was most recently the director of player personnel for the Patriots, so he and McDaniels make up a package deal trying to come up with the formula that’s eluded many others who have left New England for other clubs.

  3. This should get interesting really fast. It’s a shame though they didn’t keep Coach Rich. He got them into the playoffs ! Mayock had to go though. Making the playoffs Rich has nothing to be ashamed of.

  7. Irsay announced that McDaniels was the coach before McDaniels had wanted him to, because either 1) he hadnt fully and officially committed to the colts job, or 2) he didnt want to distract his team from the superbowl and didnt want the news out until after the season had ended. Irsay (who is certifiably legally insane) showed his cards too soon and blew it, proving to McDaniels that he didnt want to feel forced into going to Indy by someone whose aim was destabilizing New England twofold. Oh and Robert Kraft gave him head coaching money to stay. And i hate new england but all this was crystal clear at the time; mcdaniels wouldnt be cornered by a madman and had a job to do. Now he gets a(nother) decade of job security at the hands of Mark Davis who wants nothing more than to have his team be respected by just winning baby! Not by tweeting promises to the fanbase at 2am from the tarmac infront of his private jet like Irsay keeps doing

  8. Bad hires. Mark will find out soon enough the BB tree is a mirage. It’s shame because he finally found a HC in Biassica that could have taken the Raiders far.

  10. Terrible signing by the Raiders. Should have kept Bissacia as coach, he did what all other coaches couldn’t do under very extreme circumstances this year.

