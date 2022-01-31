Matt Eberflus: Bears will build offense around Justin Fields and his strengths

Getty Images

Justin Fields attended Monday’s news conference when the Bears introduced General Manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. Fields went into the 2021 season as a rookie backup learning the ropes behind Andy Dalton and from Nick Foles. He will go into 2022 as the unquestioned starter.

“I’m willing to do whatever to win,” Fields said Monday, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “I’m willing to put however much work there needs to be to win.”

The Bears plan to build around Fields, Eberflus said. They started by hiring former Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator.

“That’s building the offense around him and his strengths,” Eberflus said of Fields. “What does that mean and what does that look like? Well, I don’t know yet. We have to look at him, evaluate him, see where he is, where his skill set is and then see his game. How does he see the game? How fast does he process? How fast does he do things? And then how can we stretch him as we go?

“We’re building the offense around the quarterback, and that’s what you do. You start with the running game and build the pass concepts off what he can do well. Let’s do that, and then let’s grow and grow and grow. You got to be creative on offense. You just do.”

Fields, the 11th overall choice, completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games. It was not a pretty rookie season and downright ugly at times.

Fields is ready to start over with the defensive-minded Eberflus taking over from Matt Nagy.

“He knows what he wants to do,” Fields said. “He has a plan set in stone. I’m really ready to lead with him.”