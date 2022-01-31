Nick Bosa: Contract extension “definitely something” to think about down the road

Getty Images

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel wasn’t the only 49ers 2019 draft pick asked about the possibility of a contract extension on Monday.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was the second overall pick in that draft and he has lived up to expectations to this point in his career. Bosa was the defensive rookie of the year in 2019 and returned from a 2020 torn ACL with 19.5 sacks over the regular season and playoffs.

Like Samuel, Bosa is now eligible for an extension for the first time but he said it hasn’t been prominent in his mind to this point.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I was just trying to finish out the year and have a great year. That’s definitely something for down the road to think about.”

Bosa has thought about the benefits of not having to rehab his knee this offseason. He said he’s excited to take his fitness to “another level” without having to worry about pushing the knee too hard. That’s a good prospect for the 49ers and it might be an expensive one if it lifts Bosa’s game even higher before he signs a new deal with the team.