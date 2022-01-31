Panthers hire James Campen as offensive line coach

Getty Images

After hiring Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator, the Panthers also have a new offensive line coach for 2022.

Carolina announced on Monday that the club has hired James Campen for the position.

Campen was most recently the Texans’ offensive line coach in the 2021 season.

Campen was a Packers assistant coach from 2004-2018, spending most of those years as the team’s offensive line coach. He worked alongside McAdoo from 2006-2013, as McAdoo was first the tight ends coach and then quarterbacks coach for the organization.

Campen was then the Browns’ associate head coach and offensive line coach in 2019 and the Chargers’ offensive line coach in 2020.

The Panthers started the 2021 season 3-0 before losing 12 of their last 14 to finish 5-12. The team was 29th in points and 30th in yards.