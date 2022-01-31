Rams, 49ers reverse double-digit trends on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2022, 10:11 AM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

With the 49ers leading the Rams by 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday, the game should have been over. Obviously, it wasn’t.

The turnaround by the Rams defied a couple of significant trends. Both come from Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

First, the Rams were 1-23 when trailing by 10 or more points in the second half of any game. They are now 2-23. Both wins happened in NFL Championship games.

Second, over the last three seasons, teams other than the 49ers are 23-0 when leading by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. The 49ers, in contrast, are 3-2. And the losses came in Super Bowl LIV and the 2021 NFC Championship.

The broader reality from Sunday is that neither the Rams nor the 49ers played particularly well. If the Rams play like that in 13 days, the Bengals to have a real shot to once again shock the world.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Rams, 49ers reverse double-digit trends on Sunday

  1. Kyle Shanahan’s legacy, blowing fourth quarter leads to Super Bowls and championships. Guy should have three rings at this point and has none.

  3. gets them there regularly though so there must be something in it. And much better and more innovative than many coaches in The NFL.

    Had a Niners team this year that had some superstar players but quite a few holes esp in the secondary, he did a tremendous job to bring that team back from a bad start and proving very difficult for any team to beat / papering the cracks.

    Think he can be critiqued for the absolute faith in Jimmy G but otherwise ? Not really.

  4. oh and to The Rams players who acted with class in winning, you a credit to The NFL, your fans and you coach (OBJ especially…amazing). Gave it all on the field and acted lke men afterwards.

    Anyone can lose with dignity but to win with it ? Amazing.

    Come on the NFC West, come on The Rams, win it all !

    Remember when they called the NFC West the “finesse division” Rams fans ?:)

  5. The Niners have been in 3 NFC Championship games in 3 years, and there are folks on here calling him a failure. Not many if any coaches I’d rather have calling the plays. The fact the team got this far with an injured Jimmy is amazing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.