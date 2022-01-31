Report: Brian Flores interviewing with Texans again on Monday

Getty Images

The Texans may want to hire former journeyman quarterback Josh McCown to be their next head coach.

But at least for now, they’re still conducting interviews for the position.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Texans are meeting with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores about their coaching vacancy on Monday.

Flores previously interviewed with Houston on Jan. 14, just after the team fired head coach David Culley.

Flores compiled a 24-25 record as the Dolphins head coach, going 19-14 in the last two seasons. He’s drawn interest from nearly every team with a head coaching vacancy this offseason, recently meeting with the Saints after Sean Payton elected to step down.

McCown is reportedly the favorite to land the Texans’ job. But the team has also recently met with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell about the role.