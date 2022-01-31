Report: Patrick Graham to have second interview with Vikings on Tuesday

USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will host New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for a second interview on Tuesday for their head coaching vacancy, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Graham first met with the Vikings on Saturday and is one of four people lined up for secondary interviews with the team. Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are the other candidates getting second interviews with the team.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans removed his name from consideration for the job on Monday.

Graham has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Giants. He spent one year with Brian Flores as the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed his desire to keep Graham on his coaching staff should he not get the job in Minnesota.