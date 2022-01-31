Report: Saints to interview Darren Rizzi for head coaching vacancy

Getty Images

The Saints have reportedly added another member of their coaching staff to their list of head coaching candidates.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will interview special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi at some point this week. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is set to interview on Thursday.

Rizzi has been with the Saints for the last three seasons. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Dolphins and interviewed for their head coaching job in 2019. He left the team and signed on with New Orleans after Brian Flores was hired.

Flores was fired earlier this month and is also interviewing with the Saints this week. Former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has interviewed with the team and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also a candidate.