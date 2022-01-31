Russell Wilson added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

Tom Brady won’t be going to the Pro Bowl this week, but Russell Wilson will be there.

The Seahawks announced that Wilson has been added to the NFC roster as a replacement for Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback bowed out of the game on Monday.

Wilson missed three games this season with a right middle finger injury and the Seahawks continued their slide out of playoff contention with three straight losses after being cleared to return. He was 259-of-400 for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his 14 starts on the season.

It’s the ninth time that Wilson has been selected for the Pro Bowl, which ties him with tackle Walter Jones for the most in franchise history. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs were also selected, but Diggs will not play after fracturing his fibula in the season finale.