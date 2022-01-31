Ryan Poles: Bears are going to take the North and never give it back

Getty Images

The Bears hired Ryan Poles as their new General Manager last week and he didn’t mince words about his goal for the team when he spoke to reporters at his first press conference on Monday.

Chicago has won two division titles in the last 15 years and the Packers have been the dominant team in the NFC North for most of that time. That’s led to scenes like Aaron Rodgers telling Bears fans “I still own you” during a 2021 game and it set the backdrop for Poles making a vow that will either prove to be prophetic or a future entry from Freezing Cold Takes.

“We’re going to take the North and never give it back,” Poles said.

Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t spend much time discussing the specifics of their plans to make that happen in Monday’s press conference, but Bears fans will likely be happy with anything that proves Poles correct at the end of the day.