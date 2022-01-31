Texans announce they’ve interviewed Kevin O’Connell

Getty Images

The Texans seem to be getting closer to finishing their head coaching search.

Houston made a pair of announcements regarding the search on Monday. First, the club said it had interviewed Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Then about 15 minutes later, the Texans announced they had “completed discussions” with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and former quarterback Josh McCown for head coach.

It’s O’Connell’s second interview with Houston, as he also spoke with the club earlier this month. O’Connell has been the Rams’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, though he does not call plays. O’Connell previously worked for the Browns, 49ers, and Washington before joining the Rams’ staff.

O’Connell has also drawn interest from the Vikings and Broncos in this coaching cycle. The Jaguars reportedly would like to interview O’Connell as well but have to wait until after the Super Bowl because they did not request him soon enough.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, McCown is the favorite to become the Texans’ next head coach.